Kazakhstan is privileged partner, pillar of multilateralism, António Guterres

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

The parties discussed priority areas of Kazakhstan's comprehensive cooperation with the UN, as well as pressing challenges of our time.

Welcoming the leader of Kazakhstan, the UN Secretary-General noted the progressive development of the bilateral partnership.

Kazakhstan and the UN continue their cooperation on strengthening peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring human rights. For us, Kazakhstan is a privileged partner that is a pillar of multilateralism, a promoter and defender of peace at the global level, – emphasized António Guterres.

In turn, the Kazakh President expressed a high regard for António Guterres' actions as United Nations Secretary-General, and reaffirmed the readiness to further supporting his efforts to maintain peace, stability and security.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the UN's exceptional role in addressing the most pressing issues of our time and stressed its non-alternative nature. He also shared with António Guterres his vision of further improving the Organization’s activities.