Kazakhstan is proud of you! – President congratulates Gennady Golovkin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«My congratulations to Gennady Golovkin on his excellent win in the fight for IBF and IBO champion’s titles! Gennady proved again his high sports mastery and fierce will to win. Kazakhstan is proud of you!» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

Recall that Gennady Golovkin defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.The fight lasted for all 12 rounds and ended with a unanimous decision of the judges who announced Golovkin’s victory.Thus, the Kazakh boxer regained his IBF and IBO belts.This fight became the 42nd one in the career of 37-year-old GGG.