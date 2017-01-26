Kazakhstan is ready for reforms - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Strengthening of the Parliament and expansion of powers of the Government come in as long awaited measures. The most important is that it did not happen as a result of an emergency but for objective reasons, said political scientist Bolat Baikadamov, commenting on the President of Kazakhstan initiative on redistribution of powers between branches of government.

"I think that finally happened something that addresses issues of democratic development of the country. The President voiced the measures that will be taken in the coming years. This was long expected - strengthening of the Parliament, the expansion powers of the Government, virtually a new balance of the branches - executive, legislative, and presidential. The most important is that it did not happen as a result of an emergency but for objective reasons. The country is ready for such reforms and changes", said Baikadamov.

According to him, it is encouraging that Parliament will form the Government.

"The steps, which were announced by the President indicate that the government is responsible, that it was not forced to take such steps and that the country will face serious economic and political changes. It is important to understand that the time has come for these steps to be taken", the expert said.



It should be reminded that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled the plan to redistribute powers in a televised address to the nation on January 25. The President will cede some of his power to the Parliament and the Government. The role of the Government and the Parliament will grow.