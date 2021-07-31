EN
    19:38, 31 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Turkish people – President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the unprecedented wildfires raging in Turkey and causing significant damage to the economy, tourism businesses, and the well-being of the citizens, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to provide every possible humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Turkish people as well as wished President Erdoğan success in combating the disaster facing the country,» reads the Facebook post.

    Notably, unprecedented wildfires broke out at 12:00am on July 28 in Managvat district across Antalya and Alanya Provinces.


