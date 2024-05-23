Kazakhstan is ready to supply critical raw materials and resources to Singapore – President Tokayev

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the readiness of Kazakhstan to provide supplies of critical raw materials and natural resources to Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Given the fact that the global demand for rare metals will rise by four times by 2040, Kazakhstan, that holds around 5,000 unexplored deposits, could become a reliable partner for joint development of this potential. We have high hopes for long-term cooperation with Indorama company, which is keen on exploring copper and phosphate deposits in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev during the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.

Noting the growing interest in the country’s great potential in the field of renewable energy, the Kazakh President called on Singaporean companies to expand partnership in generating clean energy, transferring technologies and experiences.