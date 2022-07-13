Kazakhstan, Israel discuss bilateral cooperation in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the 9th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israeli Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation this week, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the prime minister.

Attending the meeting were Co-Chairs of the Commission Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov of Kazakhstan and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov of Israel, members of the commission as well as ministers and reps of Kazakhstani and Israeli government agencies.

During the meeting, the participants focused on bilateral cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy and water sources, tourism, and more.

For his part, Bakhyt Sultanov noted that Israel is one of the important trade partners of our country as it assigns high priority to the development and diversification of bilateral trade.

«In the long run Kazakhstani companies are ready to export to Israeli market 70 types of goods worth over $360 million as well as transport vehicles and construction goods,» Sultanov said at the meeting.

Interest of Israeli retailers in Kazakhstan’s foodstuffs has increased recently as they are ready to expand the line of imported products. The sides are reportedly working on arranging the delivery of Kazakhstani pasta and soft drinks to the shelves of Israeli supermarkets.

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan-Israel two-way trade increased 4-fold to $48,9 million compared to the analogous period of 2021.

Bakhyt Sultanov also invited Israeli investors to invest into the joint projects in the territory of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation to facilitate their access to the Eurasian Economic Union markets.

The 10th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israeli Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is set to take place in Jerusalem.

Photo: primeminister.kz