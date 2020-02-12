Kazakhstan, Israel discuss cooperation expansion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In order to expand the Kazakh-Israeli cooperation in the economic sphere, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov held several meetings with representatives of local leading companies, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

He discussed the possibility of importing Kazakh oil to Israeli market with General Manager of Europe Asia Pipeline Co. energy company Izik Levy.

Kazakh diplomats also visited Haifa refinery and met with managers of Bazan Group. Its CEO Shlomi Bassoon has praised level of cooperation with his partners from Kazakhstan.

The ambassador invited both Israeli companies to participate in the 2nd Caspian Ports & Shipping 2020 Conference and Exhibition, which will be held April 28-30 in Aktau.

During the visit to the well-known Bermad water company, General Director Haggai Arazi has raised issue of expanding their Kazakh project basket in the field of water resources management and water conservation.

To date, Bermad has successfully accomplished projects in Shymkent and Karaganda. Their improvement allowed to achieve significant energy savings, upgrade throughput and reduce the number of leaks and breakthroughs in water supply systems.

Marketing Director Sari Eli of Odis requested to consider entering the Kazakh water treatment market, taking into account their experience in Azerbaijan. Odis is one of the world leading companies in the fields of development, design and construction of water and wastewater treatment systems.











