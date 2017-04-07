Kazakhstan, Israel to cooperate in agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Israel signed a Roadmap for Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector for 2017-2018, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry said in a message April 6.

The document was signed during the visit of a Kazakh delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov, to Israel.



In Israel, Myrzakhmetov met with Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Uri Ariel, and discussed cooperation.



The parties also signed a declaration of intent to establish a commercial demonstration farm in Kazakhstan, which will feature various agriculture technologies, trend.az reports.



The Kazakh delegation also visited Israel's largest research institute Volcani Center, focusing on new technologies in agriculture, where they discussed possibility of joint research and training of young specialists.



Israel is one of the major exporters of food products and a world leader in agricultural technologies.