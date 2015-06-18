Kazakhstan issued over 36 thousand permissions for work for foreigners this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of June 1, 2015, 36864 permissions for work for foreigners have been issued in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan informs.

2038 of them have been issued for heads and their deputies, 6411 - for heads of structural departments. The majority of the permissions has been issued for specialists and qualified workers.

"Presently, there are 1466 employers in Kazakhstan who hire foreigners. However, they employ the citizens of Kazakhstan as well, 398374 people in particular, which is 92.2% of the total number of workers," the statement reads.

The main countries where foreigners seeking jobs in Kazakhstan are coming from are India, China, Serbia, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

As earlier reported, in order to protect the domestic labour market, the Government of Kazakhstan sets a quota for attraction of foreign specialists every year.