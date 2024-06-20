EN
    10:45, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan issues drought alert for 5 regions

    drought
    Photo from open sources

    Kazakhstan issued a drought alert for Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Ulytau regions, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Drought is expected to grip Baizak, Talass, Sarysu, Zhualy, Zhambyl and Ryskulov districts in Zhambyl region, Turkistan, Sairam, Shardara and Zhetysai districts in Turkistan region, Aral district in Kyzylorda region, Balkhash and Zhambyl regions in Almaty region, and Ulytau district in Ulytau region over the next 10 days.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
