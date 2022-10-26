EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:25, 26 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postage stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the country’s membership in the United Nations. The stamp was issued by Kazpost JSC jointly with the UN Office in Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The 26 x 29.6 mm postage stamp was issued in an edition of 10,000 copies. The nominal value of the postage stamp is 700 tenge. The author of the stamp is Elnara Bainazarova.

    «It is no coincidence that dombra is depicted on the postage stamp, since the Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kui has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. We welcome Kazakhstan's actions on sustainable development throughout these thirty years. The issue of the commemorative postage stamp serves as a symbol of raising public awareness of a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and commitment to sustainable development goals,» UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey says.




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan UN Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!