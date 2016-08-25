EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:35, 25 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan issues passports within two days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan, the rules on issuance, reissuance of passports and ID cards to the citizens of Kazakhstan, residence permits for foreign citizens in Kazakhstan have been amended.

    As it was noted, identity cards, passports to citizens of Kazakhstan will be issued within two work days in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Aktobe and Shymkent, and within four work days in regions' central towns.

    The other types of documents are issued within 15 days.

     

