    11:56, 01 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan issues update on COVID-19 numbers

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,166 people, including 330 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 4,166 COVID-19 patients, 2,339 are being treated as in-patients, and 1,827 - as out-patients. The numbers of people with severe COVID-19 and critical COVID-19 stand at 154 and 12, respectively. 17 are said to be put on ventilators.


