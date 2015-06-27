EN
    20:42, 27 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Italy ink key documents in Milan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 20 documents worth $500 million were signed at the Italian-Kazakhstani Business Forum with the participation of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in Milan on Saturday, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Kazakhstan and Italy initialed agreements in agriculture, food and textile industry, machine building, oil and gas sector, construction and more. Such Italian companies as Eni, Tenaris, Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A., Italcementi Group, Inalca S.p.A., DRILLMEC S.p.A. inked memorandums of understanding and agreements with their Kazakhstani partners.

