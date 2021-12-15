Kazakhstan-Italy investment business forum held in Milan

MILAN. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Milan hosted a business forum on the topic: «Investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan and the development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy during a pandemic», organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Italian Republic under the support of the government of the Lombardy region, the Kazakh-Italian Trade Association (ACIK) and JSC National Company Kazakh Invest, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

Deputy Chairmen of the Management Board of National Company Kazakh Invest JSC Zhandos Temirgali and Kairat Sadvakasov, General Director of the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering Marat Karimov, as well as representatives of the Nazarbayev Foundation and SK-Pharmacy LLP spoke at the event.

From the Italian side, the Deputy of the Italian Parliament - a member of the «Kazakhstan-Italy» friendship group Marco Osnato, President of the Kazakhstan-Italian Chamber of Commerce Paolo Ghirelli and representatives of Italian companies spoke.

Opening the business forum, in his welcoming speech, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Italy Yerbolat Sembayev noted that over 30 years Kazakhstan has become a modern democratic state recognized by the world community with a progressively developing economy.

The ambassador also stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to relations with Italy, considering it as one of the most important strategic partners. «During the period of independence, a solid architecture of bilateral cooperation between our countries has been built,» the diplomat said.

The business forum was attended by over 50 leaders and representatives of Italian companies, as well as over 130 participants online. The event presented the investment and tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan and the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.

Also, the guests were presented with a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, as well as books by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Abai Kunanbaiuly.