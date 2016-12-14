Kazakhstan, Italy to embark on military cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Major-General Talgat Mukhtarov met with Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan in Astana. The two countries are to embark on planned military cooperation in 2017 for the first time in history, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting defined priority areas of confidence-building measures and transparency in the military sphere in the region and the world, as well as training and cooperation between military universities, joint drills, enhancing potential of peacekeeping units, etc.

Talgat Mukhtarov stressed the importance of the visit of Kazakh specialists to the military divers training center in Italy and invited the Italian side to participate in the Altyn uik snipers' competition as well as the International Army Games in 2017.



The Kazakhstan-Italy cooperation plan for 2017 was signed in November this year during the first staff talks between the representatives of defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Italy.



