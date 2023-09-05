Kazakhstan, Italy to implement 21 industrial projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italy is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said it after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

«Last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy made 14.9 billion US dollars. In January-July 2023, this figure reached 9 billion US dollars,» Murat Nurtleu said.

According to him, Kazakhstan has enough potential to raise this indicator by 900 million US dollars in 110 export items.

In his words, Kazakh-Italian cooperation in energy, exploration and production of natural resources, construction, infrastructure, transport, communication, agriculture, scientific and technical activity and in personnel training is promising.

As Murat Nurtleu said, Italy is one of Kazakhstan’s major partners in investments with more than 7 billion US dollars attracted to the country since 2005. Approximately 270 Italian companies are working in Kazakhstan today, he notes. Besides, 21 industrial projects worth 474 million US dollars will be implemented in various sectors.

«Since 90s, Kazakhstan has established mutually beneficial partnership with Italy's ENI in implementation of large oil and gas projects,» Murat Nurtleu added.