Kazakhstan ITT Champion Fominykh stays with Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The current National ITT Champion of Kazakhstan Daniil Fominykh renewed his contract with Astana Pro Team for the next 2019 season.

"I want to thank the whole Astana Team management and, in particular, our GM Alexandr Vinokurov for a new proposal and the trust in me. I am so happy to extend my contract with such a friendly and purposeful team as Astana is. In the new season I will keep on developing as a rider and will do my best to help the team to reach new big victories and to continue considering one of the strongest cycling teams around the world," said Daniil Fominykh.

Daniil Fominykh (27) is spending his fifth season for Astana Pro Team. This year for the second time in his career he won the individual time trial title at the Kazakhstan National Championships. As a strong helper to team's leaders, Daniil did a set of very strong races as the Dubai Tour, Tour of Croatia, Tour of Austria and the Arctic Race of Norway. Recently, as a member of the National Team of Kazakhstan Fominykh helped Alexey Lutsenko to win the gold medal at the Asian Games, Astana Pro Team official website reads.

"Daniil Fominykh is demonstrating some good progress during the current season, both, in time trials and in the mountains. If we talk on the last few months, besides the Kazakhstan Championships, Daniil on a high level did the races in Austria and Norway, successful for our team. Besides, he made a great contribution to a big success of the whole team - the gold medal of Alexey Lutsenko at the Asian Games. In Astana Fominykh is doing an important team's work, but I think, in the upcoming season he could put some personal goals ahead of him and to try to reach it," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.