Kazakhstan, Japan agree to bolster co-op in many spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It may safely be said that the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum in Astana was held in a very productive atmosphere. State and private companies of the two countries signed 14 important documents that will promote closer ties.

One of the key documents inked in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday is the memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan. The sides agreed to develop investment and innovative projects in the transport sector in Kazakhstan, to exchange experience and cooperate in the development of railway and maritime transport and more. National Company Kazatomprom JSC, Japan Atomic Power Company and Marubeni Utility Services Ltd. came to an agreement to bolster cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy. Other documents inked by Kazakhstani and Japanese businessmen related to financing of the Aktau sea port, crude oil refining, petrochemistry, construction of a petrochemical plant in Zhambyl region, and creation of a motor terminal. The Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum was held within the framework of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's first official visit to Kazakhstan. Participating were over 500 companies from Japan and Kazakhstan.