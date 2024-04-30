Kazakhstan-Japan commodity turnover rises by 13.8%

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar has held today a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Jun Yamada, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides discussed a high level of relations between the two countries having noted that Japan has been an important partner of Kazakhstan at the international arena.

He said that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further expansion of the strategic partnership with Japan in all spheres representing mutual interest. In whole, for many years, the two countries have built their relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding.

The parties exchanged views on the relevant issues of the Kazakh-Japanese interaction. Roman Sklyar highlighted the need to further ramp up ties in trade-economic and investment spheres.

The sides noted that mutual commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan rose by 13.8% and reached $2.2 billion.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue strengthening the Kazakh-Japanese relations in economic, social and other spheres.