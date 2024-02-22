Kazakhstan, Japan discuss green energy development

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov held a meeting with Managing Executive Officer of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Tatsushi Amano, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of realization of joint projects in the green energy sector.

Ambassador Yessimbekov presented to Tatsushi Amano the promising projects in the field of decarbonization and green energy, which could be realized by JBIC finance assistance.

In his turn, Tatsushi Amano informed about the activities of JBIC in green projects financing and expressed interest in enhancing practical cooperation with Kazakhstan and promoting concrete projects.

As the result of the meeting, parties agreed to continue close interaction in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.