Kazakhstan, Japan eye deeper cooperation in ecology and green energy

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov held a meeting with Parliamentary Vice-minister of Japan Kentaro Asahi, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sabr Yessimbekov informed about bilateral and multilateral events to be held in Kazakhstan and noted the potential of further development of green energy, environment and decarbonization cooperation.

Kentaro Asahi highly appreciated the bilateral cooperation in ecology and environment. He expressed interest in further realization of projects in green energy and decarbonization.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close interaction for the further development of cooperation in green energy and decarbonization.