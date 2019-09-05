Kazakhstan-Japan film to unveil Busan Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The world premiere of Kazakhstan-Japan co-production The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time starring Kazakhstan’s Samal Yeslyamova will take place at the Asia’s largest film festival, the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival, slated for October 3-12.

The movie is co-directed by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov of Kazakhstan and Liza Takeba of Japan, KazakhFilm Studio’s official website reads.

It will be premiered at the Busan Cinema Center which opens its doors only for the festival’s opening and closing ceremonies and accommodates more than 5,000 visitors.

The film depicts the story of a tightly-knit family whose happy life was in a moment ruined by a gang of horse stealers. Olzhas, a 12-year-old boy and his little sisters had a tough time since their father was murdered by those gangsters. At the time of distraction and helplessness, a stranger shows up to offer them a helping hand.

The movie is based on a true story which occurred in Kazakhstan.

The Busan International Film Festival is held annually in South Korea. It is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.