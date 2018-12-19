Kazakhstan, Japan keen to develop economic, investment coop - Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

During the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin emphasized the strategic character of Kazakh-Japanese relations which gained momentum thanks to reciprocal visits of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Having pointed to the fact that both countries are keen to develop economic and investment cooperation, Nurlan Nigmatulin welcomed more active interaction between Kazakhstani and Japanese parliamentarians over the recent years. He expressed confidence that joint constructive work with Japanese colleagues will promote further strengthening of all-round cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.



Speaking of his tenure in Kazakhstan, Ambassador Kawabata, in turn, noted that it had coincided with important milestones, including 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence, 25 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan, EXPO-2017, and 20th anniversary of Astana.



Japanese diplomat praised the development of Kazakh-Japanese inter-parliamentary ties which, in his words, help implement the agreements achieved at the highest level.



He also expressed hope that Kazakh-Japanese parliamentary relations will develop gradually in the future.