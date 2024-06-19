Kazakhstan, Japan

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Director General of the European Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Nakagome Masashi had a meeting in Astana for discussing the current issues of political and economic cooperation between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The sides thoroughly discussed key aspects of further strengthening the strategic partnership, intensifying economic ties, as well as expanding the bilateral legal framework.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of coordination within multilateral structures such as the UN and the IAEA.

Both sides noted the importance of the forthcoming First Summit of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue.

Bakayev underlined the importance of high-level visits to strengthen the political and economic dialogue between the countries and contribute to further development of the strategic partnership.

Nakagome Masashi informed about the prospects of cooperation in such priority areas as transport and logistics, human resources development and "green" economy.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh and Japanese sides agreed to maintain close dialogue at the level of foreign ministries to further strengthen and deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.