    19:42, 18 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Japan to develop apps with the use of radar satellites

    Kazakhstan, Japan
    Photo: Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary

    Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and Japan’s Synscpective struck a memorandum of mutual understanding on joint research and development of new apps using radar satellites for disaster and infrastructure monitoring, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh digital development, innovation and aero-space industry ministry. 

    The document was signed as part of the recent visit of the Japanese delegation to Kazakhstan, during which the business forum and B2B meetings took place, discussing the opportunities of green and digital transformation.

    Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Board Chairman Aidyn Aimbetov expressed the company’s readiness to embark on new projects in cooperation with the Japanese company.

    On his part, Naoshi Hirose, co-chair of the Japan-Kazakhstan economic cooperation committee, said that the forum on green and digital transformation is a new area of cooperation concerning global climate change.

    It’s a common task for the entire humanity for which Japanese advanced technologies and Kazakhstan’s potential can be brought together, said Naoshi Hirose.

    He expressed his confidence that the countries will have promising projects ahead with the use information technologies to address social issues.

