Kazakhstan, Japan to establish joint medical center

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A Japanese medical diagnostic center, the first in Central Asia, will be established in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek and President of Medical Excellence JAPAN Shuzo Yamamoto discussed the implementation of the joint project.

Within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed earlier, it is expected that the Kazakh-Japanese Medical Diagnostic Center will be equipped with the cutting-edge technologies. The professional development of local specialists will be essential to the project.

"Presently, we are attracting Japanese companies, their investments and technologies being groundbreaking in many aspects and often unrivaled throughout the world. It is important to us that this center would succeed in providing high-quality and affordable services for citizens of Almaty city and residents of the region," Mr. Baibek said.

In turn, President of Medical Excellence JAPAN Shuzo Yamamoto emphasized that Almaty city has been set as the starting and most convenient platform for exporting the achievements of Japanese medicine to the countries of Central Asia. He added that they are now negotiating the issue of the financial model and the location of the center.

Also, Mr. Yamamoto elaborated that Japanese experts figured out that annual medical examination is much more beneficial than treating a disease.

"We want to bring this vision to Almaty. In the near future, we will analyze the statistical data on Almaty population's disease incidence, and, using it, we will be able to shape the concept of the center," said Shuzo Yamamoto.

According to the press service of the City Administration, a number of large medical facilities, including a new cancer detection center, birth center, and Mount Sinai international hospital, will be built in the city within the next three years.