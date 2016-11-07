Kazakhstan, Japan to focus on nuclear free world as UN Security Council non-permanent members

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council Kazakhstan and Japan will focus on building a nuclear free world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council we have agreed to jointly work on building a nuclear free world. We will also jointly work on other threats to achieve nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation," the President of Kazakhstan said at the press briefing following the negotiations with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also informed that he is planning to visit the city of Hiroshima to honor the memory of the victims of the atomic bombing.



"We, Kazakhstanis, do understand that. The total power of nuclear charges in the atmosphere and on the surface of the Semipalatinsk test site was 2.500 times more than that of the power released by the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki," the Kazakh President stressed.



Nazarbayev noted that during the meeting the sides also touched upon the expansion of humanitarian ties between the two countries.



"Nowadays Japan is one of the key participants in the process of formation of interstate relations architecture, including the Central Asian region, and we appreciate it," the Head of State said.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying the official visit to Japan through November 9.