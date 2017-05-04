Kazakhstan, Japan voiced support for CTBT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Japan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Fumio Kishida, and Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Lassina Zerbo have made a joint statement to support the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in Vienna. It has been reported by Kazakh MFA press-service.

Summarizing the results of the above trilateral document adoption Kairat Sarybay, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna, highlighted to the briefing the historic significance of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in 1992 that resulted in cessation of nuclear test in other countries laying the foundation for CTBT adoption in 1996.

Sarybay stressed the importance and timeliness of the President's initiatives set out in Manifesto "The World. XXI Century", as well as International Day against Nuclear Tests and the ATOM project.

The joint statement of Kazakhstan and Japan foreign ministers and the Executive Secretary of CTBTO Preparatory Commission emphasizes their commitment to efforts needed to build a world free of nuclear weapon including soonest entering into force and universalization of CTBT as also improving nuclear testing detection capabilities. Based on Kazakh and Japanese experience in dealing with catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapon use the sides called to resume and step up the mentioned efforts.