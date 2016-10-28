EN
    22:16, 28 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan jewelers present their works in Yerevan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Yerevan the international jewelry exhibition "Junwex Yerevan Show" has been opened today, Kazinform reports with reference to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia.

    This exhibition is the biggest event in jewelry industry. Companies and associations from Armenia, the USA, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, France, Italy, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Syria, Iran, Thailand, Switzerland, India, Canada, other countries have demonstrated their creations.

    President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia and other representatives of the government representing the economic institutions came to the official opening ceremony.

    This year the Kazakhstan League of Jewelers participated in the exhibition. According to its Chairman Kaysar Zhumagaliyev, this participation is important for Kazakhstan jewelry companies in terms of presentation and promotion of Kazakhstani jewelry products on the international level.

    During the exhibition the memorandum of creation of the association of the Eurasian Economic Union jewelry companies will be signed.

