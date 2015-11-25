Kazakhstan joins agreement on trade and economic coop within OIC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev took part in the 31st meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Turkey.

31st meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation was held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Secretary General of the Organization Iyad Madani. Following the session Yerbolat Dossayev signed a general agreement on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the member countries of the Organization of the Islamic Conference. The general agreement is one of the main documents regulating economic cooperation of the OIC. "Kazakhstan's accession to the agreement will give a new impetus to the development of close partnerships with the OIC countries, intensify collaboration with Islamic financial and economic institutions and facilitate attraction of investments to Kazakhstan," said Mr. Dossayev. In addition, the meeting considered preparations for the 1st General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security. The event, reportedly, will take place in April 2016 in Astana. It is expected that during the event the Government of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Organization for Food Security will sign an agreement on the legal status of the Islamic Organization for Food Security.