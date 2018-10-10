Kazakhstan joins ENACTUS WORLD CUP 2018

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM The event, titled ENACTUS WORLD CUP 2018 runs from October 9-11, 2018.

A delegation from Kazakhstan has joined 35 other university programs representing countries in action from 3,500 current and future leaders, business innovators and social businessmen.

The delegation from Kazakhstan includes the winners of the national cup of student entrepreneurship, startups and innovations, the team of Maksut Narikbayev KAZGUU University, the head of Enactus Kazakhstan, Albina Yerzhanova, as well as other businessmen. The delegation of business partners is headed by Raimbek Batalov, chairman of the board of directors of Enactus Kazakhstan, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the USA reads.

In addition to the Raimbek company partners of the Enactus Kazakhstan program, other large companies participating include KPMG Kazakhstan and Central Asia, Chevron, Asia Waters with the Water trademark Turan, Mall Aport, Air Astana, LG, Beeline Kazakhstan, Agrarian Credit Corporation, TSSP, Tartip, the International Financial Center "Astana" and KMF Demeu.

On October 9-11, San Jose, California will host three unforgettable days of cooperation, competitions and celebration at the Enactus World Cup 2018.

The World Cup is a unique event taking place each year in different partsof the world. In past years this has included Paris, New York, Singapore, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Kuala Lumpur, and Johannesburg. National champions from various countries participate in the world championship.

In addition to the competitions, the event includes a cultural fair at which delegations will be able to present the life and traditions of their country, as well as the World Project Fair - a world exhibition of projects.

Well-known companies such as Walmart, Microsoft and others are participating as partners of Enactus, taking an active role in the program's development while evaluating student businesses at the Enactus World Cup.

