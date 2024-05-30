Kazakhstan joins Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts

Mountain resorts of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation and Uzbekistan joined the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts (EAMR), Kazinform News Agency reports.

The memorandum of establishment of the EAMR was signed in Sochi in June 2023 as part of the regular meeting of the CIS Heads of Government.

Kazakhstani journalist and public activist Andrey Kukushkin was elected the Secretary General of the Alliance, which is headquartered in Almaty.

Armenia’s MyLer mountain resort, Silichi and Logoisk ski resorts of Belarus, and some resorts of Kyrgyzstan are also negotiating the issue of joining the Alliance.

The Alliance plans to organize the Interstate Tourist Mountain Route, to hold an annual festival of mountain resorts of Eurasia, to establish the Eurasian Mountains award, Eurasian Association of Mountain Hiking Trails, to create a calendar of main sports and music festivals of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts, etc.

Photo credit: shymbulakmountainresort/Instagram

According to Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev, the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts contributes to the development of all-season mountain tourism and mutual tourism between the member countries, expansion of the territory of friendship, good-neighborly relations, trust and mutual understanding, as well as strategic development of tourism in the Eurasian space.

In September 2024, the Alliance plans to hold a large meeting in Kazakhstan devoted to the development of mountain tourism in the Eurasian region which is expected to bring together the representatives of all resorts which have already joined or plan to join the Alliance. The meeting will end with signing the EAMR Charter. The meeting is expected to lay the foundation for the creation of the Interstate Tourist Path across the EAMR Mountain Resorts.