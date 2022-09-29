EN
    16:38, 29 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan joins special operations forces drill in Turkiye

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A joint drill of special operations forces «Boundless Brotherhood 1» was held at the Special Forces Center of the Armed Forces of Turkiye, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    The drill was joined by Azeri, Kazakh, Turkish, Pakistani, and Uzbek troops.

    Kazakh troops competed in operation planning, tactical exercises to conduct special reconnaissance, close-range combat and urban warfare, storming of the building, eliminating site security, and evacuating tactical teams by air with the use of the harness system.







    Photo: gov.kz

