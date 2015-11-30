Kazakhstan joins WTO as 162nd member

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan became the 162nd WTO member today (30 November), closing the 20-year long chapter of negotiating its accession terms with WTO members.

By depositing the “Instrument of Acceptance” of its membership terms with Director-General Roberto Azevêdo on 31 October 2015, Kazakhstan activated the 30-day countdown to its WTO membership, which became effective on 30 November 2015.

Kazakhstan's Accession Package was approved by the Working Party members on 22 June and ultimately by the General Council on 27 July .

The Accession Commitments Database ( ACDB ) now includes the specific obligations Kazakhstan undertook throughout its accession process. The database covers all accession commitments and related information provided in the Working Party Reports and Accession Protocols of the members that have acceded to the WTO.

