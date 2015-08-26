Kazakhstan jointly with Japan will widely promote the idea of world without nuclear weapons - R.Vasilenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Japan will widely promoted the idea of the world without nuclear weapons, this has been announced by Roman Vasilenko, chairman of the Committee for International Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing in Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

According to his words, February 23 the current year at a meeting of the CTBT (Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty -Kazinform) in Vienna, Kazakhstan and Japan have been appointed co-chairs of the Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the CTBT for 2015-2017. In accordance with its responsibilities Kazakhstan jointly with Japan will chair the 9th Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the CTBT which will take place in late September this year at the UN General Assembly in New York. Mr. Vasilenko reminded that Kazakhstan has initiated the UN International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which was established by unanimous resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, with the aim to contribute to the goals of nuclear disarmament, nonproliferation, a worldwide ban on nuclear tests, and a world free from nuclear weapons.

One of the recent initiatives of Kazakhstan's President the ATOM Project was launched at a parliamentary assembly in Astana on 29 August, the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. It is global campaign to ensure a large-scale public support for the CTBT's entry into force. As it is known, the CTBT was opened for signature in September 1996. At present the document has been signed by 183 and ratified by 163 states.