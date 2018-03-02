Kazakhstan, Jordan boost bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov is paying a working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to meet with the top political and military administration of the country, the press service of the Ministry reports.

During the negotiations with Chairman of the Unified Committee of Executive Officers of Jordan Armed Forces Mahmoud Abdel Freikhat there were discussed the directions of military and technical cooperation and interaction in the field of defense industry.

Kazakhstan and Jordan expressed intention to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.