    07:53, 26 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy

    Photo: gov.kz
    AMMAN. KAZINFORMAmbassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov met with the Secretary General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission, Vice Chairman of the Jordanian Renewable Energy Society Mohammed Al Ta'ani. The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the field of renewable energy, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    Mohammed Al Ta'ani expressed high interest in establishing cooperation between the commission headed by him and Kazakh state-owned companies and the private sector in the field of renewable energy development, exchange of experience, including student exchange.

    At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador handed the Secretary General of the Arab Commission an invitation to participate in Kazakhstan Energy Week – 2023 to be held in Astana on October 3-6, 2023.


