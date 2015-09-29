Kazakhstan-Jordan game highlights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national basketball team of Kazakhstan had another loss at the FIBA Asian Championship, which is held in China, Sports.kz informs.

The team had a good start with 7:0 spurt but neither team had a good advantage by the end of the first quarter. The team of Jordan was five points ahead at the intermission - 35:30. The final score was 87:73 in favour of Jordan basketball players.

Jerry Johnson of the Kazakhstan team had a game high 26 points.

Kazakhstan now occupies the last spot in the F group and plays only for the 9 th-12 th places.