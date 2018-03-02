Kazakhstan, Jordan to cement space industry cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abdullah II of Jordan received Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov this week, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

The reception took place during Minister Atamkulov's working trip to Jordan.



Military-technical cooperation, closer interaction in the sphere of cyber security and space industry were in the spotlight of discussion during the meeting.



The sides praised positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and expressed readiness to strengthen it further.



The Kazakh side invited Jordanian partners to participate in the 5th KADEX-2018 exhibition scheduled to be held in Astana on May 23-26.