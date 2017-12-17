Kazakhstan junior hockey team returns to IIHF top division after 8 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Defeating France (6-1), the Kazakhstan team secured a berth at the top division of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The team has not competed there since 2009. The 2009 World Championship was disastrous for the Kazakh hockey players as they had regulation losses in all four games (vs Germany 0-9, Canada 0-15, USA 0-12, Czech Republic 2-10) ending up with 2-46 as the total difference of scored and conceded goals.

The 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship will be hosted by Vancouver and Victoria, Canada. It will begin on December 26, 2018, and will end on January 5, 2019.