EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:27, 17 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team strikes silver at Four Nations Tournament

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team has finished second on the podium at the Four Nations Tournament held in Latvia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Having scored 3-0 in the match vs. Latvia, the Kazakh players secured a win.

    Goals:
    0-1 - Igor Zalevskiy - 21:40
    0:2 - Stanislav Filippenko - 23:52
    0:3 - Igor Ishchenko - 30:36

    Thus, gaining 6 points, the Kazakhstan junior team came in second place, while Belarus (7 points) and Latvia (3 points) struck gold and bronze, respectively.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!