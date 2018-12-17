Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team strikes silver at Four Nations Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team has finished second on the podium at the Four Nations Tournament held in Latvia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Having scored 3-0 in the match vs. Latvia, the Kazakh players secured a win.

Goals:

0-1 - Igor Zalevskiy - 21:40

0:2 - Stanislav Filippenko - 23:52

0:3 - Igor Ishchenko - 30:36



Thus, gaining 6 points, the Kazakhstan junior team came in second place, while Belarus (7 points) and Latvia (3 points) struck gold and bronze, respectively.