16:27, 17 December 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team strikes silver at Four Nations Tournament
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team has finished second on the podium at the Four Nations Tournament held in Latvia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.
Having scored 3-0 in the match vs. Latvia, the Kazakh players secured a win.
Goals:
0-1 - Igor Zalevskiy - 21:40
0:2 - Stanislav Filippenko - 23:52
0:3 - Igor Ishchenko - 30:36
Thus, gaining 6 points, the Kazakhstan junior team came in second place, while Belarus (7 points) and Latvia (3 points) struck gold and bronze, respectively.