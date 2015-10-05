Kazakhstan, KazSport TV channels to broadcast Doha World Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and KazSport TV channels will broadcast Doha World Boxing Championship to be held from October 6 through October 15.

The national team consists of the current world and Asian champions as well as the winners of the Asian Games: Daniyar Yeleussinov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Olzhas Sattybayev, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Vasiliy Levit and Ivan Dychko.

The full roster of the Kazakh team: Up to 52 kg - Olzhas Sattybayev Up to 56 kg - Kairat Yeraliyev Up to 60 kg - Zakir Safiullin Up to 69 kg - Daniyar Yeleussinov Up to 75 kg - Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Up to 81 kg - Adilbek Niyazymbetov Up to 91 kg - Vasily Levit 91 kg + Ivan Dychko