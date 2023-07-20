Kazakhstan keen on diversifying export of agro-industrial products to Arab states – President

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is keen on increasing the volumes and diversifying the structure of agro-industrial products export to the Arab states. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 1st Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Jeddah, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

According to him, Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s top 10 largest producers of wheat and flour.

In his words, the experience and potential of Arab partners in production, processing and certification of ‘organic’ and ‘halal’ products are highly-вemanded. «In this context, we need to continue the synchronization of the standards, technical regulation and certification systems. We can effectively address all these issues using the potential of the Islamic Organization for Food Security,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the leadership of Qatar for its efforts as the presiding country in the IOFS and pointed out Saudi Arabia’s contribution to maintaining the Organization’s activity.

The President initiated to create a mechanism of the meetings of agriculture ministers to expand the cooperation in this sphere and to strengthen global food security.

The Head of State reminded also that the Central Asian region has unique tourist resources.

«Tourism is deemed to be one of the rapidly growing spheres of the region’s economy. In this regard, we are ready to develop mutual promotion of travel products in cultural-entertaining, environmental, sports, recreational and business spheres,» he said and reminded that Kazakhstan had introduced a visa-free regime for all GSS countries and launched direct air communication with their capital cities.

«The initiatives which I have outlined prove Kazakhstan’s aspiration to strengthen our cooperation in order to ensure stable growth and prosperity,» the President concluded.