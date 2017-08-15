EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:39, 15 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan keen on increasing import of Azerbaijani goods

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is interested in increasing imports from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

    According to National Economy Ministry, Kazakhstan is mainly interested in importing agricultural products, such as potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, nuts, apples, pears, quinces, apricots, cherries, and cherries from Azerbaijan.

    The Ministry notes that Azerbaijan can satisfy Kazakhstan's demands and almost completely replace potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers and gherkins, animal and vegetable fats and edible oils imports from other countries.

    The list also includes chocolate, sugar, tobacco raw materials, wine, sunflower oil, tea, animal and vegetable fats and acyclic alcohol. Kazakhstan is also interested in building materials such as cement, metalwork, pipes, and packaging.

    Today, the volume of supplies from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan for each of these goods is about $100,000, according to the Ministry's data.



