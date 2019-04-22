Kazakhstan keen on studying Korea's experience in SMEs development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In an interview with mass media, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek Aidar Arifkhanov told about the importance of the agreements signed between Kazakh and Korean companies in the city of Nur-Sultan.

According to him, two daughter companies of Baiterek Holding signed agreements with their Korean partners today. These are Damu Fund and KOSME specializing in development of SMEs in the Republic of Korea.



"As is known, the share of SMEs in the Republic of Korea exceeds 70%. We are interested in Korea's experience, because our objective is to increase the share of SMEs in the country. Moreover, we are drafting now a new programme - 2025 Business Road Map," Arifkhanov said at the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum.



Besides, agreements with Korea's KIND and KIAT companies were signed on the sidelines of the forum.



"KIAT specializes in development of advanced technologies in Korea. We are keen on studying Korea's experience in this area and we intend to deepen cooperation both in consulting services and in attraction of Korean experts in organization of this work in Kazakhstan," he noted.



It should be reminded that Korean investors plan to build multi-functional hospitals in Kazakhstan and a highway in Turkestan region.