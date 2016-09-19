Kazakhstan keen to attract foreign investors to its film industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The concept of cinematography development until 2050 has been developed in Kazakhstan, co-chairman of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union Akhat Ibrayev revealed on Monday.

"This is one of the most important documents regarding film industry that has been developed over the past couple of years in Kazakhstan," Ibrayev said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service.



"What we have now is the document that has been coordinated with all parties concerned. I think that members of the Government and the Parliament will be pleasantly surprised with our proposals," he stressed.



According to Mr. Ibrayev, the concept includes a number of regulatory legal acts and the Law "On cinematography" that will help lesson pressure on the budget.



"The most important aspect of the concept is that we foresee privileges for local producers," said Ibrayev, adding that domestic cinematographers are deeply concerned about the transparency of Kazakhstani distribution system.



"Within the framework of the concept, a single e-system will be introduced in order to monitor ticket sales online. Hopefully, it will make our sphere more attractive for foreign investors," he explained.



"Speaking of international cooperation, it is crucial to point out that certain territories in Kazakhstan have already served as shooting locations for many foreign projects," Ibrayev noted. In his words, there are several steps that can be taken to develop cooperation with foreign partners, including granting of the special economic zone status to Kazakhfilm Studio and introduction of tax privileges for foreign producers.