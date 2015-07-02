ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Thursday plenary session of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, approved the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan on promotion and mutual protection of investments".

Asset Issekeshev, the Minister for Investment and Development, who introduced the draft law said, the agreement was inked on October 23, 2014 in Astana during the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission of government and private sectors of Japan and Kazakhstan on economic cooperation.

"It took Kazakhstan and Japan 18 years to finalize and sign the agreement. The document is called to create legal environment for the promotion and protection of investment, improve the investment climate, further strengthen mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two nations," Minister Issekeshev noted. In his words, Kazakhstan and Japan are to establish a joint commission in order to exchange information on the progress of implementation of the agreement and discuss all questions that may arise. The Kazakhstani official also added that ratification of the document is crucial in terms of attracting Japan's SME into Kazakhstan.