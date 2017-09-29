Kazakhstan keen to coop with Latvia in green technologies development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took part in the unveiling ceremony of a new container service in transcontinental transportation between China and Europe within the framework of a teleconference in Riga, Kazinform reports.

The new container route will run from the Chinese city of Urumqi through the territory of Kazakhstan, Russia and Latvia to the Riga Sea Port and end in Rotterdam.



New routes, diversification of transport directions, optimal usage of railway infrastructure and flexible tariff policy will allow to preserve growing dynamics of container transportation via China-Europe-China.



At the meeting, the Latvian President and the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan touched upon the prospects of trade and economic cooperation development between the two countries.



According to Mr. Mamin, his visit to Riga is the direct extension of the contacts between the heads of state. The Latvian President's working visit to Kazakhstan this July gave a new impulse to relations between Astana and Riga.



Mamin stressed that Kazakhstan is keen to step up cooperation in information and space industries as well as the development of green technologies.



It is worth mentioning that volume of export-import transportation between Kazakhstan and Latvia has increased by 19% recently.