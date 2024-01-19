Kazakhstan keen to deepen bilateral ties with Nepal across many areas

On January 13-16, 2024, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev visited Kathmandu in order to deepen political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Nepal, Kazinform News Agency refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In Kathmandu, Ambassador N.Zhalgasbayev met with H.E. N.P.Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs; with S.R.Aran, Joint Secretary, Central Asia, West Asia and Africa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and with D.K.Paudel, Chief of Protocol, MoFA.

During these meetings, issues of bilateral and multilateral political cooperation between the countries, including within the framework of international and regional organizations, were discussed in detail. There was also an exchange on the most important issues on the international and regional agenda of mutual interest.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

In addition, the interlocutors noted the relevance of creating political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Nepal, and also agreed to accelerate the coordination of draft bilateral agreement on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements and agreement on tourism.

At the end of the conversation, N. Zhalgasbayev briefed the speakers on the main points of the interview of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the “Egemen Qazaqstan”, as well as the political and economic reforms he is carrying out in our country.

During the meetings of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan with Sh.Nepal, Joint Secretary, Department for Coordination of International Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Finance; and with V.K.Agarwal, Dean of the “Honorary Consular Corps of Nepal”; and with R.K.Agarwal, President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), the parties discussed the full range of prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

In particular, the parties agreed to consider the possibility of signing agreements on trade, protection and promotion of bilateral investments between the two countries.

It was stressed that the Nepalese business community expresses interest in working together with Kazakh colleagues to resolve issues of trade, economic, transport communications, support and protection of bilateral investments and exemption from double taxation. In addition, CNI is interested in conducting joint research, sharing experiences in the field of hydropower, agriculture, information technology and e-government services.